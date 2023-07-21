Murder probe reopened into Ryan Passey nightclub stabbing
Police have reopened a murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man at a nightclub in 2017.
Ryan Passey, 24, died from a single wound to the heart during a night out at Chicago's in Stourbridge, Dudley.
A man, 19, was charged with murder but was found not guilty at a 2018 trial.
Following a review into its handling of the case, West Midlands Police said it had accepted 18 recommendations and relaunched its inquiry.
The review by West Yorkshire Police followed concerns raised by Mr Passey's family over the original investigation.
The review was carried out last year, with findings presented to West Midlands colleagues and Mr Passey's family in June, although the findings were not publicly revealed.
Earlier this month, however, it emerged that some of the recommendations focused on the force itself, while other centred on "new lines of inquiry or opportunities afforded owing to advances in investigation methods".
Det Supt Shaun Edwards of West Midlands Police said: "We will be following up all of the recommendations made in the independent review as part of our re-investigation."
He added officers would liaise with Mr Passey's family as the investigation progressed.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.
In the 2018 criminal trial, acquitted defendant Kobe Murray admitted stabbing Mr Passey but argued it was unintentional.
In 2021, the family won a civil case against Mr Murray and were awarded almost £10,000 in damages.
They have campaigned for the right to challenge and appeal jury verdicts after acquittals in serious criminal cases.
