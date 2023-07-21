More than 500 question Birmingham urban farm car park plans
A scheme to turn the upper floors of a multi-storey car park into an urban farm has met opposition via an online petition with more than 500 signatures.
A food organisation wants to create a farm and community garden on levels five and six of the Vyse Street car park in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.
Thirty-nine parking spaces would be lost, reducing the total to 514.
The proposal has been recommended for approval and the city's planning committee will meet on Thursday.
The organisation, Slow Food Birmingham, said goods and produce would travel to and from the project via electric cargo bikes and an electric van/milk float.
A biodiversity centre, featuring a kitchen, café and education space, would take up part of level five alongside a community garden.
Level six, the car park roof, would be more geared towards production.
Rainwater would be collected to water plants and crops, while flat spaces on the top floor would be covered with a green roof and wind turbines.
Six letters of objection have been sent to the council about the loss of parking provision and also saying working jewellers are being squeezed out of the area.
A petition entitled Save our parking and businesses in Birmingham Jewellery Quarter has reached 510 signatures.
Five letters of support were also sent to planners praising the use of space and the provision of much-needed access to green space in an urban area.
A council planning officer stated the proposal would "provide social, economic and environmental benefits to the local community with no undue impact on character, amenity or highways considerations".
