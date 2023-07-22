Teenager killed in Walsall crash after police pursuit
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a teenager and two men were injured in a crash following a police pursuit.
A car is thought to have hit a tree near Bosty Lane, Walsall, just before midnight on Friday.
West Midlands Police believes traffic officers saw the vehicle "moments earlier" and a short pursuit followed.
"As a police vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision it's really important that we investigate what happened," said Supt Pervez Mohammed.
The force said the incident is being assessed by its Professional Standards Department and would be referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for assessment.
Officers gave medical aid, including CPR, until ambulance crews arrived, but said the 17-year-old died at the scene.
The 16-year-old boy and two men were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police added.
Supt Mohammed said it was "normal" in such circumstances for the incident to be referred to the police watchdog.
Specialist police liaison officers are supporting the family of the 17-year-old.
The investigation will review in-car and body-worn camera footage, and police are appealing for witnesses or those with recordings to get in touch.
