Dudley murder arrest after body of woman found
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in Dudley.
Sharon Gordon, 58, was discovered in her home in Bromford Road by concerned friends after she failed to turn up to work.
West Midlands Police officers were called to the property at about 15:20 BST on Friday.
The suspect, a 43-year-old man, remains in custody, the force said.
It was believed to be an "isolated incident", Det Insp Damian Forrest told the community.
He added: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation and we are still appealing for people to come forward with any information.
"We are piecing together the last movements of Ms Gordon and would appeal to anyone who saw her recently to get in touch."
Ms Gordon's friends and family are being supported by specialist officers.
