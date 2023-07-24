Ryan Passey: Dad 'hopes for justice' as murder probe reopened
The father of a man who was fatally stabbed at a nightclub said he hoped the reopening of a murder investigation would lead to "justice for our son".
West Midlands Police has relaunched its inquiry into the 2017 death of Ryan Passey, 24, following an independent review into its handling of the case.
Adrian Passey called for anyone with information to contact the force.
His son died from a single wound to the heart during a night out at Chicago's in Stourbridge, Dudley.
At a trial in 2018, Kobe Murray, 19, was found not guilty of his murder and manslaughter.
The acquitted defendant admitted stabbing Mr Passey, but said it was unintentional.
In 2021, the family won a civil case against Mr Murray and was awarded almost £10,000 in damages.
West Midlands Police said on Friday it accepted 18 recommendations made in a review by West Yorkshire Police which looked into its handling of the case.
The findings of the review, which followed concerns raised by Mr Passey's family over the original investigation, have not been publicly revealed.
But earlier this month, it emerged some of the recommendations focused on the force itself and others on new lines of inquiry or opportunities from "advances in investigation methods".
Adrian Passey said the West Yorkshire force had "done an amazing job in finding these 18 recommendations".
"It's in the hands of West Midlands Police now and surely they'll do a great job for us," he said.
He said the news about the investigation was "still sinking in" and hoped it meant "we are going to get justice for our son".
"We miss Ryan so much and we know that somebody should be held responsible for Ryan's death," he said.
He thanked people who had sent messages of support and those involved in the Justice for Ryan campaign.
"We have been working very hard over the last six years and we finally got to where our goal was and I hope and pray that we get justice for Ryan," he said.
