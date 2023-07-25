Five more years for Birmingham's Christmas market
Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market has had its future secured for another five years.
Expenditure created from the market, which has more than 100 stalls, supports over 7,000 jobs, council cabinet members said.
The deal will run to 2027, with this year's event starting on 2 November.
Some costs will move over to the operators from the council, which hailed the market's economic value of £350m.
Birmingham and Frankfurt first signed an economic and cultural partnership agreement in 1966.
This was renewed in 2016 on its 50th anniversary to encourage more links between schools, universities and businesses.
Cabinet member for transport Liz Clements said: "It's a part of our relationship as a partner city with Frankfurt and it's really important we have that showpiece.
"It enriches our Christmas offer and makes Birmingham a really sought-after tourist destination."
A survey undertaken during the 2021 market that questioned 500 attendees showed the average spend for day visitors was £58.19. Those staying overnight spent an average of £123.50.
Prior to this agreement, some costs relating to waste management and security amounting to £322,000 had fallen on Birmingham City Council.
This new deal will move these financial obligations over to the market operators.
Leader of the Liberal Democrat group Roger Harmer said: "The success of the Frankfurt Christmas Market is something that has been built over a long period of time.
"Could I ask that we start to examine opportunities for such a relationship with our twin city in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia?
"Clearly, we are not going to be able to do very much at the moment but once Ukraine expels its illegal invaders from its lands, there will be a huge amount of rebuilding to do."
