Woman badly hurt in M42 car transporter crash
- Published
A woman has been left with "life-changing" injuries following in a motorway crash between a car transporter and a van.
Emergency services were called to the M42 northbound near J6 for Birmingham Airport after 13:40 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, and a man in the van with less serious injuries, were taken to hospital.
The driver of the car transporter was assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes has appealed for any witnesses and dashcam footage.
"In particular, I'm trying to identify the driver of a blue, articulated, HGV, curtain side trailer which was in lane one, just in front of the vehicles involved when the collision occurred," he added.
"This person could be a key witness."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk