Dudley: Man charged with murder after woman's body found

Sharon GordonFamily handout
Sharon Gordon, 58, was found by concerned friends after she didn't turn up to work
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Dudley.

Sharon Gordon, 58, was discovered in her home in Bromford Road, by concerned friends after she failed to turn up to work.

West Midlands Police officers were called to the property at about 15:20 BST on 21 July.

Peter Norgrove, 43 from Sedgley, Dudley is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.