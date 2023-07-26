Dudley: Man charged with murder after woman's body found
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Dudley.
Sharon Gordon, 58, was discovered in her home in Bromford Road, by concerned friends after she failed to turn up to work.
West Midlands Police officers were called to the property at about 15:20 BST on 21 July.
Peter Norgrove, 43 from Sedgley, Dudley is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.