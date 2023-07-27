Wolverhampton: Man found hurt next to lawnmower dies
A man has died after paramedics found him seriously injured beside a ride-on lawnmower at a leisure centre.
Crews were called to WV Active in Aldersley, Wolverhampton, at 15:15 BST on Wednesday.
The centre employee's wounds were described by West Midlands Ambulance Service as "significant".
He was given advanced trauma care but was confirmed dead at the scene on Hugh Porter Way.
The leisure centre was closed on Thursday and said it would remain closed on Friday.
"The thoughts of everyone at WV Active are with our colleague's family and friends at this very sad time," the centre said in a statement on social media.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "On arrival, crews found a man beside a large ride-on lawnmower. Unfortunately he had suffered very significant injuries."
The Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.
