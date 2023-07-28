Iain Hughes: Charity swimmer confirmed dead as body found
- Published
A firefighter who went missing on a charity swim in the English Channel has been confirmed dead after his body was found in waters near Belgium.
Iain Hughes, from Dudley, started the solo challenge with a support boat from Dover on 20 June before disappearing.
The 42-year-old's body has now been returned to the UK and formally identified, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
In tribute, his family described the news as "unbearable".
The crew manager, who was based at Wednesbury fire station, had trained for nearly two years for the challenge and hoped to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.
He was close to the stern of his support boat when he went missing in French waters.
As a mark of respect, flags at West Midlands Fire Service sites will fly at half-mast until sunset on Friday.
