Parks and cemetery workers in Solihull start week-long strike
Parks, cemetery and public space maintenance workers in Solihull have started a week-long strike in a dispute about pay.
About 50 IDVerde contract workers announced strike action earlier this month following failed talks with Solihull Metropolitan District Council.
On Friday, the GMB Union said no more talks would be held and the strike would go ahead.
The BBC has contacted the council for a response.
Rebecca Mitchell, GMB organiser, said: "IDVerde is a national contracting giant. To treat local Solihull workers, taxpayers and residents in this way is a disgrace."During the summer holidays Solihull's public spaces are a refuge to local residents and families. Local maintenance workers make this possible, keeping our public spaces and parks clean and safe for local people.
"IDVerde's actions recklessness will soon leave these parks will quickly become filthy and unusable."
She urged the company get "get back round the table with a solution".
