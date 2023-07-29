Walsall hit-and-run: Boy, 14, bailed over crash that killed girl, 7
- Published
A 14-year-old boy held on suspicion of causing the death of a seven-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorbike has been released on bail.
Katnis Selezneva was hit by the bike in Walsall at about 19:00 BST on Thursday and died in hospital.
A boy was arrested later the same day. West Midlands Police said he had now been released on bail, with strict conditions, as inquiries continued.
Katniss' mother paid tribute to her "star" on Friday.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Ms Seleznev said her heart was bleeding and her soul aching.
"God took her away too young and fragile," she said.
"I don't have strength and I don't want to say goodbye to you, my star."
Two motorbikes found abandoned in Walsall after the incident will be forensically examined, the force said.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said investigations continued and asked anyone with information to contact police.
"We have recovered two motorbikes and they will now be forensically examined as part of those extensive inquiries.
"And at this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katniss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.
"I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information - it is truly appreciated."
Crowds - including children - gathered at the scene on Friday to leave flowers, toys and other tributes.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk