Wolverhampton: Second murder arrest after fatal stabbing
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed and another was injured in Wolverhampton.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, on Thursday.
The second man suffered serious injuries and remained in a stable condition, West Midlands Police said.
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Quinton, Birmingham. A man, aged, 22, arrested on Thursday, has been bailed.
A cordon was still in place at the scene while investigation continued, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.