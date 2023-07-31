Black Country Folk Festival hopes to attract major star
Organisers of a folk music festival are celebrating a successful second event - and hoping to take it to the next level next year by attracting a major star.
The two-day Black Country Folk Festival was held over the weekend at Himley Hall, near Dudley, with music fans having to cope with driving rain while watching Sunday's performances.
Festival co-organiser Steve Edwards said: "It's been amazing. Saturday was outstanding and we were really lucky with the weather and Sunday has been another fantastic date, even with the rain."
More than 20 acts were signed up to perform in the grounds of the 18th century hall, which was the ancestral home of the Earls of Dudley.
"We've got such a wealth of talent locally," said Mr Edwards. "And they are all our mates, so it's been really easy to say 'can you come and do this for us?' without having to really negotiate and talk to management."
He added: "You have to stand back sometimes and think 'wow, this is what we've created'. It's a fantastic feeling."
Attention will soon turn to 2024, with Mr Edwards confirming: "We'd like to keep the authentic artists we have today, who are our friends, but also bring in at least one headline act for us who is massive on the national folk stage.
"A Frank Turner or a Billy Bragg maybe? If we could pull one of them in in years to come that's great.
"To have one and have a bit of stardust at an intimate event like this would be perfect.
"But we don't want to outgrow the ground here because the venue is outstanding."
