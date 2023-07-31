Katniss Seleznev: Balloons released after girl dies in hit-and-run
- Published
Balloons have been released and car stickers made in memory of a girl killed in a hit-and-run in Walsall.
Seven-year-old Katniss Seleznev, died on 27 July when she was hit by a motorbike on Turnstone Road, at about 19:00 BST.
Residents, who are also fundraising for her family's funeral costs, said they wanted to show Katniss's family they are there for them as a community.
A boy, 14, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail.
"We have just spoken to the parents and they are crying on the doorstep and they thanked us," one resident said.
"We can't do anything for the family but we can be here as one community and stand together".
On Friday, Katniss' mother described her as "my star".
In a tribute, Tsvetelina Selezneva said: "My heart is bleeding, my soul is aching."
West Mercia Police said it has recovered two motorbikes found abandoned in Walsall.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk