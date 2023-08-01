Brierley Hill: Dozens of firefighters tackle scrapyard fire
Dozens of firefighters from several fire stations were called to tackle a large fire at a scrapyard.
Smoke was seen filling the sky on Monday on Moor Street, in Brierley Hill, Dudley, from about 22:15 BST on Monday.
The fire was put out at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday but two engines stayed to check for hot spots.
No-one was reported hurt from the fire, the ambulance service said, and Moor Street was reopened.
Thirty-five firefighters from stations across Birmingham and the Black Country were sent to the blaze, the fire service said.
Residents were told to avoid the area while they tackled the fire.
Melvin Cooper, from Milking Bank, Dudley, said he saw plumes of smoke from the blaze from his bedroom window.
