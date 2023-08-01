Murder charge after two men stabbed in Wolverhampton
- Published
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a double stabbing in Wolverhampton.
One man in his 30s died at the scene and another, in his 20s, suffered serious injuries on Harrow Street in Whitmore Reans on 27 July.
The dead man was yet to be formally identified, West Midlands Police said.
Lucious Winchester, 24, of Quinton, Birmingham, is due before Birmingham magistrates on Tuesday.
A 22-year-old man arrested on 27 July has been released on bail.
The force says its investigation is ongoing and has appealed for witnesses.
