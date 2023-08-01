Cows rescued near Walsall after lorry fall causes M6 disruption

A cow on the motorwayCentral Motorway Policing Group
The cows were rescued from the M6 after falling from a lorry
By Alice Cullinane
BBC News, West Midlands

Two cows have been rescued from a section of the M6 carriageway after police say they fell from a lorry.

Each animal came off separately, about two miles (3km) apart, on Tuesday at about 10:20 BST and injured themselves.

The M6 between junction seven and junction 10 was closed for about 90 minutes near Walsall, to return them to their damaged trailer.

Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) said both sides of the motorway were closed while the cows were moved.

"[The] last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic," a spokesperson said.

"[A] big thank you to the lorry drivers who stopped to help contain the cows," CMPG added.

The animal's injuries were not revealed by the force.

National Highways said the junctions reopened with delays of 60 minutes in both directions.

Central Motorway Policing Group
The two cows came off the lorry separately, about two miles (3km) apart, police said

