Moseley Road Baths set to close for restoration works
- Published
A Grade II-listed swimming baths is set to close for at least 18 months to allow for further restoration works.
Moseley Road Baths in Birmingham will shut its doors to the public on 2 October.
The building, and the nearby Balsall Heath Library, has been undergoing a transformation since March last year.
Works beginning in October will include roof repairs, alongside a new café, access ramps and a renewable air source heat pump.
The site, which opened in 1907, has been undergoing work as part of a project aimed at preventing further decay.
In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson for the baths said the "whole building" would be closed from October until Spring 2025 for the next phases of development.
"We are sad to be closing the doors but also excited about the future," the post added.
The library and the pool had remained open to the public throughout the early stages of the works, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Funding for the improvements had included grants from the World Monuments Fund and Historic England, as well as £15.5m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Birmingham City Council also earmarked a further £7m for the scheme last week, on top of the £3m already ring-fenced by the authority for the project.
