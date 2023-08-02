Murder probe after woman dies in Ladywood woodland
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died in woodland in Birmingham.
The victim was found with serious injuries in the area off Freeth Street, Ladywood, at about 20:45 BST on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Officers remained at the scene on Wednesday and inquiries are continuing, West Midlands Police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.