Yardley: Man dies in e-bike crash
- Published
A man has died after the electric bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a vehicle.
The crash happened at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane, Yardley, Birmingham at about 00:05 BST on Wednesday.
The cyclist was found in a critical condition and was initially given treatment by police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Paramedics took over but the man died at the scene, they added.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.