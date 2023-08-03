Ronan Kanda's mother's hope for an online sales ban of machetes after murder
- Published
The mother of a boy stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity has started a petition calling for an online ban on sales of machetes.
Ronan Kanda, 16, was attacked close to his Wolverhampton home by two other boys with a machete and sword in June 2022 and died at the scene.
Two 17-year-old's were jailed for life for his murder in May.
His mother Pooja is campaigning for the ban with an online petition which has garnered more than 3,000 signatures.
The government is considering whether to introduce new legislation to restrict the sale of machetes and large knives.
Ms Kanda said she had written to the prime minister to take the proposals further and implement an outright ban on the sale of all types of machetes, swords and other threatening bladed articles online.
"There is no place for these knives on our streets or in anyone's home," she said.
She told BBC Radio WM she wanted to prevent another mother going through the pain she experienced.
"If we can prevent [knife crime] or even 80% or 90%, we've done a great job, so this needs to stop," she said.
Ronan was walking home on Mount Road when he was attacked from behind by Pradjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill.
Earlier the same day, West Midlands Police said Veadhesa picked up a ninja sword set and a machete from a post office after buying them online using a fake name.
He disliked one of Ronan's friends, had previously fought with him and Wolverhampton Crown Court heard he mistook Ronan for the boy and attacked him.
At sentencing, the judge lifted reporting restrictions on naming his killers in an attempt to send out a strong message about the seriousness of knife crime.
In June his family visited Parliament to meet policing minister Chris Philp MP and shadow minister Sarah Jones to call for tougher action on knife crime.
More than 100 people marched through Wolverhampton in July in memory of Ronan and to raise awareness of knife crime.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk