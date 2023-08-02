Hampton Football Club fire treated as suspicious
- Published
A large fire which destroyed a football clubhouse is being treated as suspicious, the fire service has said.
The clubhouse at Hampton Football Club in Solihull was destroyed in the blaze during the early hours of Tuesday.
The building used to host comedian Jasper Carrott's The Boggery folk club and had been renovated a few years ago.
Club secretary Spencer McArdle said it was heartbreaking but the pitch was not affected and training sessions would start again shortly.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious. Our investigations continue alongside those of West Midlands Police," West Midlands Fire Service said.
"Words can't describe how I feel, it's absolutely heartbreaking," Mr McArdle told BBC Radio WM.
"It's carnage to be honest."
The grassroots football club includes 21 junior teams, who were due to start the next football season from September.
The club, which has about 450 players, had been tenants in the building on Field Lane for 15 years.
"We've got five senior teams playing at all different levels of adult football across the Midlands," he added.
"So yeah, it's had a massive effect on the local community."
'Absolutely heartbreaking'
He said the pitches at the club had not been affected, adding that kids football sessions would restart as soon as they could "make the site safe."
An online fundraiser set up to help rebuild the clubhouse has raised over £2,000 of its £50k target.
Funds would also go towards temporary measures while the fire was being investigated, Mr McArdle added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk