Smethwick teenager charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A teenager has been charged with seven terrorism offences.
Amir El-Harith,18, from Smethwick, West Midlands, was arrested on Wednesday and charged the next day.
Among the accusations are sharing terrorist publications, encouraging terrorism, and having information likely to be useful for someone committing an act of terrorism.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The arrest followed an intelligence-led inquiry and there was no immediate threat to public safety, police said.
A second teenager, aged 17, was also arrested and subsequently released on bail as part of the investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.
