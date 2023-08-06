Sikh temple to be demolished to make way for a replacement
A Sikh temple will be demolished, to make way for a two-storey replacement
The Shri Guru Ravidass Temple on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, was built in 1967 but architects said it was "anonymous and unassuming" in a planning application.
They have been granted permission for a building with a "more ceremonial entrance", "grand stairs" and large domes on the roof.
The temple has been designed to accommodate 1,230 worshippers.
Since it was first built, the building was expanded to include new toilets, offices, priest accommodation and a kitchen and dining area.
But a statement from Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture, on behalf of the temple, said: "The only key to the use of the current building is the sign outside."
Under the plans, approved by Wolverhampton councillors, the current worship space will be kept as a community hall and function room.
The new worship space will be on the first floor and, beneath one of the domes, the Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book - will be placed on a dias.
Other parts of the building have been redesigned and there will also be 123 parking spaces for worshipers.
