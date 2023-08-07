'Complex' Birmingham water main work to last several weeks
"Complex" repairs to a large water pipe which runs over a railway station could take up to eight weeks.
Severn Trent Water said it has started searching for the source of a burst on a long section of the water main at Longbridge Lane station, Birmingham.
During the repairs, which are due to start on Wednesday, traffic will be disrupted but the entrance to the station will remain open.
Severn Trent said the water supply will not be affected.
Emergency repairs were initially carried out and the company apologised for the disruption,
A lane closure on Longbridge Lane would be necessary to protect its workforce during the repairs, a spokesperson added.
The company said the work could be complete in six to eight weeks and it has met people in the area to keep them informed.
