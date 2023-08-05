E-fit released after schoolgirl sexually assaulted in Pelsall
Police are searching for a man after a schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in Walsall.
The attack happened at The Cornfields, off Coronation Road, in Pelsall at about 08:30 GMT on 9 February this year, police say.
The man is believed to have had a Yorkshire terrier type dog at the time of the attack, and is thought to have been wearing black joggers and a coat.
He has been described as slim and 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall with a short beard.
West Midlands Police said the man is aged between 30 and 40 years old, and he is said to have had his hood up.
An e-fit of a man the force would like to speak to has been released and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.
