Birmingham Airport investigates after website crashes
- Published
Birmingham Airport says it is investigating after its website crashed for several hours on Monday.
People trying to access it were met with an error message and the airport said: "We are aware of attempts to disrupt our website."
The site was operational again by Monday evening.
Last month, Russian hackers claimed to have carried out attacks on Birmingham Airport and London City Airport websites.
The circumstances of Monday's disruption are unclear although some social media accounts posted claims purportedly from a pro-Russian hacking group that they were behind the events.
