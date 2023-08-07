Landmark 'wonky' Crooked House demolished
- Published
A landmark pub in the Black Country has been demolished two days after fire ripped through the building.
The Crooked House, near Dudley, once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", caught fire on Saturday night.
Staffordshire Police and the fire service are trying to establish the cause.
Photos emerged on social media on Monday afternoon showing a large pile of rubble where the pub once stood, shocking locals and former customers.
It is not yet clear who demolished the pub, which was was sold by previous owner Marston's to a private buyer, it was revealed last month.
The property was built in 1765 as a farmhouse but, due to mining in the area during the early 19th Century, one side of the building began to sink.
Up to 30 firefighters were called to the building at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, with flames mostly extinguished by Sunday morning.
On Monday, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the fire was a tragedy but questions needed to be answered about its destruction.
Former Labour MP for Dudley North, Lord Ian Austin, an independent peer, tweeted it emerged during Saturday's events the "lane to the pub" was "apparently blocked".
Such circumstances appeared to be corroborated by comments from a firefighter.
The owners of the building would be spoken to as part of inquiries, police have said.
The property was a popular attraction in the West Midlands for decades after Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries bought it and converted it into a pub in the 1940s.
Visitors flocked to see the distinctive building and witness the illusion of coins and marbles appearing to roll uphill along the bar.
Marston's listed it for sale in March with a guide price of £675,000. The move was met with a public petition to keep the site as a pub.
The company said it was "shocked and disappointed" to learn about the fire at the pub
A site inspection was being carried out on Monday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Monday afternoon.
"We know the significance that the building has within the local community and we are working alongside our colleagues in the police to investigate what happened," a spokesperson said.
Det Insp Richard Dancey, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community."
The force encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk