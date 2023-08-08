Nick Owen: Prostate cancer charity sees increase in demand
- Published
A prostate cancer charity says it has seen a spike in demand for support after TV presenter Nick Owen revealed he had the disease.
Owen, 75, had surgery for the cancer in April and has urged other men to get tested.
It affects one in eight men in the UK and often has no symptoms in its early stages.
Prostate Cancer UK said it had seen an increase in people accessing its online services since the announcement.
A spokesperson said nearly 3,000 people used a "30-second risk checker" tool since Owen's announcement at 17:00 BST on Monday, compared to 300 people in the same period last week.
The online tool was developed by the charity to help men understand their risk of the disease.
Diagnosis of prostate cancer has tripled in the past three years, with the risk believed to be higher in men over 50.
Owen, well known for hosting shows such as Good Morning Britain and regional news show BBC Midlands Today, was diagnosed on a day in April he described as "one of the worst" in his life.
He said he had had no symptoms and the diagnosis had "come out of the blue" after his GP sent to him for a scan, following slightly elevated results for a prostate-specific antigen blood test.
Following surgery for a successful prostatectomy, the former Luton Town chairman took time off from work and plans to be back presenting Midlands Today in the autumn.
The presenter thanked audiences for their outpouring of support as thousands of people watched him share his journey on social media.
On the BBC Midlands' Facebook page, Linda Clarke said she was "sending positive vibes" while Jane Davis added she was "wishing him all the luck in the world".
Cheryl Bretherton wrote she hoped Owen stayed positive and she was "wishing you lots of love and strength" while Nicolas Barlow posted to say the news highlighted "how incredibly important [it is] that men get checked" and "I wish him all the very best".
Chiara De Biase, from Prostate Cancer UK, said it was "great to hear" Owen's cancer had been caught in time.
"Sadly, we know that too many men are still being diagnosed too late, and this is particularly true in Nick's home patch, the Midlands," she explained.
"Where prostate cancer diagnosis is recovering more slowly from the pandemic than elsewhere.
"Every man should get an equal chance of a cure, which is only possible if his cancer is caught early."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk