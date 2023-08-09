The Crooked House: MP demands answers in probe into pub demolition
An MP has asked police to clarify if they were warned of the demolition of a landmark pub two days after a fire.
The charred shell of The Crooked House, once known as Britain's wonkiest pub, was bulldozed on Monday, prompting anger from local residents.
The BBC has attempted to contact the new owners ATE Farms.
Dudley MP Marco Longhi said a lack of information from authorities had "raised animosity" in the local community.
Staffordshire Police has been approached for comment.
The force is investigating the cause of the fire alongside the fire service, while South Staffordshire Council said it had not agreed to the total destruction of the site and was investigating whether the demolition was unlawful.
The pub on Himley Road, near Dudley, was put up for sale in March, with a guide price of £675,000.
Previous owners Marston's confirmed it had sold at the end of July, but did not reveal the final price.
On Saturday, the 18th Century building was spotted alight and up to 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height.
Within 48 hours it was reduced to a pile of rubble, causing consternation on the part of local residents - hundreds of them coming to look at the remains of the pub for themselves.
'Forensic examination'
In an open letter to Chief Constable Chris Noble of Staffordshire Police, Mr Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North, asked for more information to be made public, given the speed of demolition.
"As an MP even I am not encouraged by the way matters were dealt with by the relevant authorities," he wrote.
"If the police are investigating the fire incident, then why would the site be demolished whilst the police are conducting their enquiries, which may possibly require a forensic examination to gather evidence?"
Staffordshire Police has yet to respond to Mr Longhi's comments, but said its investigation was continuing and that it was looking at "all of the available evidence" into the cause of the blaze, which has not yet been established.
'Mark of sorrow'
Alongside Dudley Council Patrick Harley, Mr Longhi has also written to the leader of South Staffordshire Council, urging the local authority to carry out a "complete and thorough" investigation and asked the local authority and police to "use any levers within their remit".
They wrote the fire and demolition had "left a mark of sorrow and disappointment among local people".
South Staffordshire Council said it had permitted only the top floor to be demolished for safety reasons, following the fire, and added the matter had been referred to its legal team with a view to taking enforcement action.
Other local politicians, including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, MP Sir Gavin Williamson and Conservative MP Wolverhampton North East Jane Stevenson are among those who have also called for a full inquiry.
