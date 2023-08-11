Junior doctors across the West Midlands take action for fifth time
Junior doctors across the West Midlands are striking for the fifth time this year in a row over pay.
Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) across the region are asking for a pay rise of 35%.
Staff members outside Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth hospital on Friday said they did not want to be on strike.
Dr Shivam Sharma, a junior doctor in Birmingham, said the specialists need to be valued to help cut down the NHS waiting list.
The BMA said strike action will be ongoing until 07:00 BST on Tuesday.
"We've had a real terms pay cut of 31% and we're not seeing 31% less patients, we're not doing 31% less work," Dr Sharma said.
"No doctor wants to be on strike, this is our last resort," he added.
So far, nearly 780,000 hospital appointments have had to be postponed because of strike action by NHS staff since December.
Junior doctors, who make up nearly half the medical workforce, have been walking out of both emergency and planned care during their strikes.
Jenny Morgan, 72, from Lapworth, said she was left feeling devastated after her biopsy appointment was cancelled.
She said she has waited since November for her procedure after spotting a painful lump on her neck.
"The fact that there is no idea when I might get an appointment is very, very worrying," Ms Morgan said.
"I need to know what it is and I need something done about it, before I become completely unable to speak and eat," she added.
A spokesperson from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said the industrial action and busy holiday period meant some outpatient appointments and procedures had been impacted.
"We recognise how difficult this is for patients and our teams are working exceptionally hard to re-book appointments as quickly as possible," the trust added.
