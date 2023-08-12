Food and film combined in new Stirchley festival
A community cinema is holding its first ever film and food festival in a bid to bring more movies to people's doorstep, organisers say.
Stirchley Open Cinema in Birmingham will hold the event from 19 to 31 August at venues across the area including an historic baths and a brewery.
It will show films with a food element to them, according to James McEvoy.
The events have been paired with independent food retailers, he adds.
The movies include The Menu, The Big Lebowski, and Kung Fu Panda 3, with venues including Stirchley Baths and the Birmingham Brewing Company.
The cinema is run as a not-for-profit venture with all the money from ticket sales going back into what they do and making the films accessible, Mr McEvoy says.
"We make the ticket costs affordable, people don't have to travel, we make sure all our screenings are subtitled as well," he added.
"Sometimes it's about bringing a film to a really interesting space that you would not normally see a film in."
