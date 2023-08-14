More than 700 new flats could be created in Digbeth
Plans for two apartment blocks containing more than 700 flats are due to go before Birmingham councillors.
The taller of the two would be 23 storeys high and if approved, they would be built on the edge of a former wholesale market, now known as Smithfield in Digbeth.
The scheme would involve demolishing several buildings along Bradford Street and Rea Street.
The plan does not include any parking spaces.
The two blocks would be known as Pressworks and a report to members of Birmingham City Council's planning committee has recommended the scheme be approved.
It said: "The scale, design and massing would be acceptable and would enhance the appearance of the site, complementing redevelopment which has already taken place in the vicinity."
Applicants, Prosperity Developments, said the two blocks would contain 317 one-bed and 394 two-bed homes, with a yet-to-be agreed number of bicycle spaces for residents.
Many apartments would have balconies and proposals include a roof terrace and courtyard.
The ground floor would have space for businesses.
Not everyone is in favour, with one objector complaining the "destruction" of Digbeth by "generic apartment blocks" must be stopped.
Another said the architecture was "placeless, boring and only responds superficially" to the local character.
The planning committee meets on Thursday.
