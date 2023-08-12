NFL star Tom Brady greets Birmingham City fans at local pub
NFL star Tom Brady has been spotted introducing himself to Birmingham City supporters at a local pub.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was serenaded by fans at The Royal George outside St Andrew's Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.
The 46-year-old recently became a minority owner and chairman of the club's advisory board.
Blues fans said his appearance at the pub, ahead of a home game against Leeds United, had "made everyone's day."
"Tom Brady is here and he's perfect," tweeted Kelsea Ravenhill.
She said the retired quarterback had entered the pub alongside his bodyguards before he had introduced himself to fans.
"The place is rocking, completely changed the atmosphere, he is just a sports legend," she added.
"It's made everyone's day, was a pleasure to meet him and I just hope we can get the three points for him later now."
Brady tweeted on Saturday morning: "Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew's", before he also made an appearance at the stadium, where he was pictured signing autographs.
The former American football player retired in February after 23 seasons in the NFL, before entering a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC.
A subsidiary of the group, Shelby Companies Limited completed its takeover of Birmingham City, the Championship's longest-serving club, in July this year.
