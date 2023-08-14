Birmingham airport plane refuelers call off strike
- Published
Plane refuelers at Birmingham Airport have called off strike action after an improved pay offer, a union says.
The workers were due to go on strike on Tuesday, but Unite said their employer Menzies made a revised offer "at the eleventh hour".
Members were balloted and accepted it.
Staff will receive a 9% increase and a one-off payment of £750, temporary staff will be made permanent, and communications technology will be upgraded under the deal, Unite says.
Last month, more than 150 security officers and terminal technicians called off their strike action after receiving an improved 10.5% pay offer from the airport.
Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: "From the very outset of this dispute Unite has been clear that Menzies could afford to make our members an improved offer and that has shown to be the case."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk