Colleagues who performed CPR on collapsed worker saved his life, wife says
Quick-thinking colleagues saved a man's live after he collapsed at work, his wife says.
Body shop technician Wayne Bowring, 53, was repairing trucks in Wednesbury, West Midlands, when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest.
Four of his co-workers performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth until emergency services arrived, his wife Melanie said.
Their efforts paid off as the father-of-two survived the ordeal.
"We owe Wayne's life to these guys, not all heroes wear capes and we are forever grateful," Mrs Bowring said.
She said the vehicle repair worker was "clinically dead for more than five minutes", after the incident, which happened on 30 June,at A & R Vehicle Services.
It was his nephew Brad Wilkes who found him and he along with Andy Brewer, Tim Roberts and Lee Farrell instantly carried out first aid.
"They didn't panic, they were brave and sought action, I can't thank them enough," Mrs Bowring added.
"Other companies need to offer basic first aid training to all workers because if they didn't have it, Wayne wouldn't have been here."
Mr Bowring was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton where surgeons found he had a faulty heart valve.
Four weeks after having an operation to fit a mechanical heart valve and defibrillator, he was discharged from hospital and allowed to go home and is recovering well.
The colleagues also rallied around to raise money for Warfarin INR testing meter, a machine that helps people who take blood-thinners to check their risk of developing blood clots.
