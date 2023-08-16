Fresh appeal for brothers sought over industrial site shooting
Detectives investigating the murder of a man found dead on an industrial site two years ago are again appealing for help in tracing two men.
Police said it was imperative they found Theo and Remell Bailey and a £1,000 reward has been offered for information.
Another man, Dante Kalsi, 26, has been charged with Mr Parry's murder.
He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on 31 July and was remanded into custody.
The Bailey brothers have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas of the city.
"We warn that anyone helping them by providing them with a place to stay, vehicles or money may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution," West Midlands Police said.
Det Sgt Lisa McNally said Mr Parry's family had been very patient while investigations continue into his death.
"They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one," she said.
"It is imperative we find Theo and Remell Bailey and we would appeal for anyone who sees them to contact us."
The £1,000 Crimestoppers reward is for information the charity receives which leads to an arrest and charge and can be done anonymously.
