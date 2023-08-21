Former art college in Walsall to be converted to flats
A building in Walsall town centre previously used by an art college is to be converted into apartments.
High Gate Developments will create four one and two-bedroom flats on the first floor above Goodall Street shops.
A previous plan to build five apartments was rejected by Walsall Council earlier this year due to concerns they would be too small.
The building is more than 100 years old and was originally used as a painting studio for the college.
The developer said the flats were intended for medical and care staff.
