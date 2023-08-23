Pair sentenced over criminal 'stash house' in Erdington
A man and a woman who ran a "stash house" for criminal gangs by storing drugs and cash have been sentenced.
Police found 600 ecstasy tablets, 130 kg of cannabis, 2kg of ketamine and £30,000 when they raised the house in Erdington, Birmingham.
Some money was found hidden in a bush and in a neighbouring garden, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The pair, who worked with two others, were sentenced for money laundering and supplying drugs on Friday.
During a surveillance operation in January 2021, NCA officers followed 26-year-old Bui Tuan, to a property on Chester Road.
He was seen getting out of a BMW carrying a laundry bag before going into the house, which had been rented by Vien Phan Hoang, 37.
Officers raided the property and saw two of the occupants - Din Hvan Tran, 26, and Vien's wife Bui Thi Huong, 29 - attempting to hide packages of money in the garden.
Officers then recovered the stash of drugs and money.
Hoang, from Paget Road, Erdington, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, and money laundering.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 August.
He played a "significant role" and was involved in large scale drug dealing with his motive being financial gain, the NCA said.
Huong, from Chester Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences and was given a six-month sentence, suspended for six months.
Tuan, from Runnymead House, Kingsmead Estate, London, and Tran, from Melbourne Street in Derby, who was tried in his absence in March, were cleared of drug supply offences but found guilty of money laundering.
They were both given six-month suspended sentences. A warrant has been issued for Tran's arrest, the NCA said.
Paul Boniface, NCA senior investigating officer said the drug seizure was worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
"This gang ran a stash house for a wider network of criminals - a location where drugs were stored before being pushed out to street dealers and sold, with cash moving in the opposite direction," he said.
