World Cup: Fans across Midlands witness Lionesses heartbreak

Crowd at Witton Arms
Fans at the Witton Arms in Birmingham celebrate as England goalkeeper Mary Earps saves a penalty
By Andrew Dawkins & Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

Thousands of football fans gathered at venues across the Midlands to watch the Lionesses' defeat against Spain in the Women's World Cup final.

They were bidding to become the first senior England football team to win a World Cup since 1966 - but lost 1-0 in Australia.

At Camp Bestival, at Weston Park, more than 2,000 festival-goers watched the match in a specially set up fan zone.

Councils in Sandwell and Worcester also showed the action on giant screens.

Excitement was building before the game at Wolverley FC in Worcestershire

In the West Midlands, some fans watched at Wyrley Juniors Football Club, where they have created seven new girls teams for the new season, giving them 23 girls sides overall.

In Birmingham, the Witton Arms, next to Villa Park, reopened after a refurbishment with a big screen and brand new fan zone.

More than 1,000 people, ranging from kids to grandparents, soaked up the atmosphere.

Rhiannon and Guy Williams from Burntwood were among the fans watching the match at the Witton Arms

Aston Villa fan Rhiannon Williams said: "It's good seeing how people have started watching it and (they) proved that they can play football.

"Hopefully Villa Park can be sold out at a women's game."

HMV Empire Coventry was among the locations to show the match in the city.

More than 2,000 fans eagerly watched the match on a giant screen at Camp Bestival at Weston Park on the Staffordshire border with Shropshire
At Camp Bestival fans were eager to watch the match
Fans gathered at Wryley Juniors Football Club to watch the game

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story