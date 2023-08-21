Drivers warned of M42 and M40 closures
Drivers have been urged to expect disruption amid work to improve safety on a motorway.
A number of overnight closures are in place on the M40/M42 interchange south of Birmingham until December.
The work includes replacing the steel barrier with a concrete one, installing new drains and replacing central reservation lighting.
The closures are scheduled between 21:00 and 06:00 BST.
Until 30 August, the closures affect M42 junction 3a southbound, near Wythall, to M40 junction 15.
Diversions have been put in place.
National Highways project sponsor Nick Wells said: "We're making excellent progress against our spring 2024 completion date and have now reached the stage where we need to remove some of the barriers, construction equipment and signage."
