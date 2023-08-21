Crooked House: Protesters block road to destroyed landmark pub
- Published
Residents angry at the demolition of the Crooked House have demonstrated at the site, hitting out at a "lack of communication" after contractors were seen moving in.
The much-loved pub near Dudley, once branded Britain's "wonkiest", was knocked down less than 48 hours after a fire ripped through the building.
A small group of protesters blocked the road on Monday.
The BBC understands contractors were there trying to make the site safe.
Bethany Carpenter, who was at the site with her husband John, said workers had blocked a public right of way that prevented people from walking to the former pub.
"When we arrived, there was a lot of chaos, there was a sense of hysteria. People are hyper aware of the situation and [their] trust is very much broken," she said.
"There's a lack of transparency and communication and we've had to really fight today for answers... and to get to the truth."
Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said there was a "very tense atmosphere" between local people and the contractors when he arrived at the site.
In a Facebook post, he said he successfully challenged the decision to block the public path, which he said was unlawful.
"One of the worst things... is to try and pull the wool over people's eyes," he said.
Mr Longhi confirmed no material had been removed from the site and work had ceased for the day.
South Staffordshire Council said it was "aware of a contractor on-site" and confirmed the local authority was engaging with the site owners and contractors to investigate what works were taking place.
Mrs Carpenter said when she spoke to contractors they told her they were checking the site for asbestos.
She added there was a "sense of anxiety" that there would be "underhand activity" at the site overnight.
"We're worried that perhaps something might happen... that they'll demolish the whole thing and get rid of the foundations [which would] make it an impossible situation for anything to be rebuilt," she said.
Staffordshire Police, which is treating the fire as arson, said it had been made aware of a "small protest" at the site at about 13:30 BST and had sent officers to "reassure the community".
In a statement, the force added: "We recognise the strength of local feeling following the loss of a significant cultural landmark."
The pub, known for its sloping walls and floor, was bought from Marston's by ATE Farms Limited in July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk