Dudley Hippodrome: Roy Orbison painting appears as demolition continues
Street art has appeared on security boarding outside a derelict theatre that is being demolished and replaced by a university campus.
The painting, depicting American singer Roy Orbison, has appeared next to wire fencing outside the Dudley Hippodrome.
He was the last performer to play at the venue in 1974, before the building was turned into a bingo hall.
The image is thought to be the latest work of Birmingham-based street artist Disney B32.
Demolition of the venue began earlier this month, after Dudley Council said all planning requirements had been met.
Campaigners had long fought for the 1930s building to be saved, with one local group wanting the building to be converted into an entertainment centre, including bars and restaurants.
Councillors had approved plans to knock it down in 2021, more than a decade after it had closed for the last time.
It is set to be replaced by a £25m nursing college for the University of Worcester, due to open from 2025.
Dudley Hippodrome, which was built in 1938, had previously hosted acts including George Formby, Gracie Fields and Laurel and Hardy, before being converted into a Gala bingo hall.
