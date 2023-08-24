Walsall salons exposed for lack of lip-filler age checks
A 16-year-old managed to book appointments for lip filler treatment at three West Midlands salons despite not being of the legal age.
Trading Standards sought to scrutinise the level of age verification during visits to 11 premises in Walsall.
Three businesses made bookings without completing any of the required checks.
Four more exchanged details with young, prospective customers to make contact later on, but without seeking age verification when taking information.
Since October 2021, it has been illegal for anyone under 18 to undergo such treatment for cosmetic reasons in England, and that includes making an appointment or agreeing to carry out the procedure for underage clients.
Legislation, in the form of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act, seeks to protect young people from health risks including blindness, infections and the psychological implications of changing appearance. Any businesses breaking the law can be prosecuted if caught.
The three salons that made bookings were revisited by Trading Standards officers and said staff there claimed age verification would have taken place at the consultation stage.
Officers, however, said the necessary checks should have happened before bookings were made.
The businesses were given advice and written information for them to keep.
The four salons that exchanged contact details were sent a letter explaining the legislation and detailing their responsibility.
Of the remaining four premises visited during the operation, three were closed and one did not offer the treatment.
Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Borough Council, said: "Exercises like this help us to ensure the safety of children and young people in our communities.
"Businesses need to take responsibility for the safety of their customers by familiarising themselves with their legal obligations, particularly when new legislation is put in place."
