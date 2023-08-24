Tribute to boy killed in Walsall crash after police pursuit
The family of a boy killed in a crash following a police pursuit have paid tribute to a "greatly loved" son.
Brae Bull, 17, died after the car in which he was travelling hit a tree near Bosty Lane, in Aldridge, Walsall, at about midnight on 21 July.
West Midlands Police said traffic officers had earlier spotted the vehicle and there was a short pursuit.
Officers gave medical aid including CPR until ambulance crews arrived, but the teenager died at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy and two men aged 21 and 22 were also taken to hospital for injuries not deemed to be life-threatening.
The force said the incident, including in-car and body-worn camera footage, was being investigated by its Professional Standards Department alongside a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
'Beautiful son'
Mr Bull's family said they were "truly heartbroken" by his death.
"Our beautiful son touched the hearts of so many people, he was a polite, cheeky and loveable boy who was taken from us far too soon," they said in a statement.
"He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by us all."
Police have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
