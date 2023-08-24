Missing Boomtown festival-goer from Birmingham found safe
- Published
A festival-goer who went missing after an event in Hampshire has been found safe and well.
Cameron Crowhurst, 31, from Birmingham, had last been seen at Basingstoke railway station on 13 August - the last day of the Boomtown Fair in Winchester.
Boomtown previously said Mr Crowhurst had left the Matterley Estate site on that date.
West Midlands Police said he had been found safe and thanked everyone who had shared the force's appeal.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.