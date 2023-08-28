Birmingham 2022: Commonwealth legacy beach volleyball courts open
Three new beach volleyball courts have opened as part of Birmingham's Commonwealth Games legacy.
Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello, who won bronze last summer, opened the community courts at Moseley Rugby Club on Monday.
Clare Francis from Volleyball England said there had been a gap in the West Midlands for these types of courts.
"For the players here today, this is their first time on the sand," she said.
Ms Francis said many usually play indoors and that it was great for players to experience beach volleyball, on sand used in the Commonwealth Games.
The nets and the balls have also come from last year's games.
Robin Johnson, Birmingham Moseley rugby director, said: "Birmingham 2022 was such a phenomenal event for our city, so we were only too delighted to get involved in this legacy project. "We already have very strong links with the local community and people in our local area, and this will enable us to spread our reach further and help even more people get active and try a new sport."
The courts are available for members of the public to hire out.
Last year, the former site for Birmingham's wholesale markets, Smithfield, erupted when the Bello brothers made history by winning England's first beach volleyball medal at the Commonwealth Games.
As well as officially opening the courts, the twin's also exhibited their skills for the public to see.
Kara Griffiths, chair of the West Midlands Volleyball Association said she is delighted that the courts have finally been installed.
"It's a year after the Commonwealth Games that inspired everyone across the region to play more volleyball," she said.