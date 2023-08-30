Birmingham Children's Hospital: Three sudden child deaths investigated
Three sudden child deaths have been investigated at Birmingham Children's Hospital following the arrest of a nurse accused of poisoning.
The hospital trust said it had carried out a review after the female nurse was held in May 2022 but that police were only probing one of the deaths.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life hours after a child died on the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
She was released under investigation.
An extensive clinical review of deaths and sudden deterioration in children on the unit was undertaken by clinicians at the trust after the staff member was held.
Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, said the findings had been shared with police.
"We have communicated with all families where the care of their child has been reviewed and have responded openly to all requests from West Midlands Police and the coroner on this matter," she said.
"At all times our priority is patient safety which is why we took decisive action without delay," Dr Reynolds said.
Dr Reynolds said the nurse was suspended straight away and "the trust immediately followed the standard safeguarding protocol for the sudden unexpected death of a child and West Midlands Police were notified the same day".
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said its investigation into the alleged poisoning continued.
"A 28-year-old woman remains under investigation in connection with the death of an infant," the force said."The child sadly passed away on Thursday 19 May, 2022, at hospital."The woman was arrested at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life."
