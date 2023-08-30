Man charged with rape and sexual assaults after Wolverhampton appeal
- Published
A man has been charged with a string of offences including rape and sexual assault after an appeal in Wolverhampton.
Fawad Hakimi is accused of 13 counts in all. They also involve burglary, drugs offences, theft and attempting to escape lawful custody.
The offences date between March and August, West Midlands Police said.
The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.